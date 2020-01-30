ALTON - Concrete walks were poured Wednesday at James H. Killion Park at Salu in Alton as part of a PEP Grant project. The James H. Killion Park continues to show significant rejuvenation after a concentrated City of Alton effort in recent years.

The U.S. Department of Education’s Office of Safe and Healthy Students manages the Physical Education Program (PEP) grants. The grants are provided to initiate, expand or enhance physical education programs, including before school, after school, and summer programs for students in kindergarten through 12th grade. Grant recipients must implement programs that help students make progress toward meeting their state’s standards for physical education.

Article continues after sponsor message

Alton Alderwoman Tammy Smith said, “We want all our parks in Alton to be safe and families to enjoy them. We want visitors to come in and have a good time, too, and create memories. I am excited because we are doing a lot around Alton. If you look around, there is a lot going on. Most people are talking the roads are bad, we are working on that and they will get better with time.

Alderman Smith continued about the progress at James H. Killion Park at Salu and said: “This park is selling commemorative bricks be placing them this year. It is not too late to purchase a brick. They are $50 and you can put a personalized message there and will last a lifetime. Want people to come to the park and enjoy it with their families.”

I am really happy what the Alton Public Works and Park and Recreation Departments are doing to improve Killion Park. This park means a lot because the neighbors that live here want it to be nice, clean and safe and that is how I also feel.”

Alton Public Works Director Bob Barnhart was also on hand Wednesday and he agreed with all of what Smith said as far as their focus with the parks and the city in general. He expressed pride in the development of James H. Killion Park, a fixture in Alton for multiple generations.

More like this: