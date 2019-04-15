Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

GLEN CARBON - An important public informational meeting regarding the construction of Old Troy Road was held Monday at Cassens Elementary School, located at 1014 Glen Crossing Road, Glen Carbon. Shown here are an array of photos of the appearance of the new Old Troy Road on an early Thursday night walking tour.

Article continues after sponsor message

Some of the parts of the road and culvert work have not been shown in the media before today.

"The meeting Monday night will provide an update on the progress of Old Troy Road and provide an overview of the next phase of construction," Glen Carbon Village Administrator Jamie Bowden said.

More like this:

Glen Carbon Considering Dutch Bros Coffee Site Plan
Jan 27, 2025
Glen Carbon Police Welcomes Four New Officers
Mar 25, 2025
Glen Carbon Approves Dutch Bros Site Plan
Jan 28, 2025
Resurfacing Project to Begin March 17 on Troy Road Between Franklin and Fifth Avenues
Mar 13, 2025
Glen Carbon Seeks Federal Funds For Shared Use Path Project
Feb 11, 2025

 