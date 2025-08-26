







Let’s face it. Back pain is no fun. Millions of people suffer from some type of back discomfort and will try anything to find relief. But one the best paths to getting some relief may be an old standby – walking.

Walking might strengthen your muscles, improve your posture and stabilize your back – all of which can help lessen pain, reduce flare-ups and prevent future problems.

Back pain is very common, says Brittni Zick, a physical therapist for OSF HealthCare. It can impact anyone of any age for a variety of reasons.

“Maybe there was an injury in the past, or poor posture is usually a big reason for it,” she says. “Or it’s the type of work that people do if they're bending and lifting a lot. It's one of the most common things I see as a physical therapist.”

Zick adds that walking increases blood flow, which is important because tissue in your back can get irritated. By walking, blood circulates to those areas, helping heal the tissue and help alleviate pain.

Experts say walking prevents back pain by strengthening the spine and muscles, and by promoting relaxation and stress relief, though the exact reason isn’t known. There have been studies done that show people who walk regularly have fewer problems with back pain and go longer between occurrences.

“When you think about what's causing back pain, the cause of back pain is too much pressure on the spine, and the cure is to offload pressure,” says Zick. “And walking does that by swinging your arms big strides, the twist and the torso helps to unload the spine and give pressure relief.”

As good as walking is for your back, a lack of physical activity is just as bad. On the flip side, too little movement – like sitting all day – can weaken spinal muscles and can lead to misalignment, pain and fatigue. Whether at a desk or on the couch, staying in one position can take a toll. It’s important to change position and get your body moving to improve your circulation and blood flow.

“Sometimes we get busy and focused on what we're doing, and we find ourselves sitting in a flexed, poor posture position,” says Zick. “So, you want to take some stretch breaks. Arch your back a little. You might get up, move around to just take some of that pressure off. And if you can, try to get a walk in.”

For long-term back pain management, a regular walking routine of 20 to 30 minutes at a time doesn’t only help fight back pain but also increases endurance and improves your mood.

But Zick says don’t try to squeeze in all 30 minutes in at once, at least to start. She recommends breaking up the time into different parts of your day – for example, 10 minutes in the morning, 10 at lunch and another 10 minutes at night might just be the best route to take.

“A walking program should be started gradually. Start off with just a couple minutes, take a rest for about an hour, try to do another couple of minutes every hour,” Zick says. “Then you're going to shorten that time to where you're working up toward walking 30 minutes a day. Eventually you would want to start walking three times a day for 30 minutes.”

Zick says it’s important to make walking a daily priority. Don’t think of it as a chore but as a fun activity that can help you feel better. It helps maintain a healthy weight and improves blood pressure. Regular walking is also good for better sleep, improved memory and lowering the risk of depression.

Before starting any type of walking program, however, make sure to consult with your medical provider first.

