

CARROLLTON - Carrollton baseball was too much for North Greene on Tuesday, with Nathan Walker again leading the way with three hits and a strong pitching effort by Gabe Jones, Hunter Flowers and Clay Schnettgoecke.

Walker doubled and had three hits, along with two RBI. Tyler Barnett was another key for the Hawks with two hits, including a three-run triple. Hayden Stringer, Alex Bowker and Kyle Waters also had two hits for the Hawks. Bowker doubled.

“We had a sluggish start, but came alive in the fourth and fifth innings,” Carrollton baseball head coach Jeff Krumwiede said. “Hunter Flowers and Clay Schnettgoecke did a good job out of the bullpen.”

Carter Hoesman led North Greene with two hits. Kaiden Heberling also had a hit.

Jerrett Smith, Kolten Bottom, Ethan Brannan, Jeremy Watson and Blake Struble added single hits for the Hawks.

Carrollton now stands 15-2 overall and 5-0 in the WIVC-South, North Greene drops to 4-9 overall, 1-3 in the WIVC.

