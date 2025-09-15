Our Daily Show Interview! NAMI Mental Health Awareness Walk Set for 9/20

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS - Community members have one last chance to sign up for the 2025 Walk for Mental Health Awareness.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025, at Moody Park in Fairview Heights, NAMI Southwestern Illinois (SWI) will host their annual walk fundraiser, complete with raffles, a silent auction, a picnic lunch, face-painting, a tie-dye station and plenty more fun. Kaleigh Peery can’t wait to celebrate the organization and raise money for their work to promote mental health awareness.

“It’s that community. I keep bringing that up because that’s what NAMI is,” said Peery, Business and Communications Manager for NAMI SWI. “It’s just going to be a wonderful day of togetherness.”

NAMI, or the National Alliance on Mental Illness, prioritizes education and advocacy. Peery said they are “one of the largest grassroots mental health awareness nonprofits in the country,” with over 600 affiliates in the U.S.

Headquartered in Wood River, NAMI SWI offers support groups and classes. Volunteers also travel to schools, businesses, and other organizations to provide presentations on mental health awareness and suicide prevention.

Peery emphasized the importance of having these conversations and fighting the stigma of mental illness.

“Everybody is affected by mental health,” she said. “I always like to say it brings community. It gives you people who are like-minded and empower you to continue to do things.”

Check-in begins at 9:30 a.m. on Sept. 20; Peery encourages people to arrive early, noting that this event is slated to be one of the biggest walks they’ve ever hosted. The walk itself is “go-at-your-own-pace,” and the festivities will continue throughout the morning and into the afternoon.

Peery shared that the event is meant to be “a day of fun” to celebrate the community and raise money for NAMI’s mission. Tickets for the walk can be purchased here. As the organization’s largest fundraising event of the year, Peery hopes to welcome many people to spread awareness.

“We’re proud of what we do and the small team we have. We’re really working hard and working together to build what we’re doing,” she added. “Sometimes mental illnesses really are our superpowers.”

For more information about NAMI SWI, including their upcoming events, their resources, or how to volunteer, visit their official website at NAMISWI.org.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org.

