WASHINGTON, DC – Energy and Commerce Committee Chairman Greg Walden (R-OR), Subcommittee on Energy Chairman Fred Upton (R-MI), and Subcommittee on Environment Chairman John Shimkus (R-IL), today issued the following statement after President Trump signed executive actions regarding the Keystone and Dakota Access pipelines.

“We welcome today’s news and we’re looking forward to working with a president and an administration that value American energy affordability, jobs, security, and new infrastructure development,” said Walden, Upton, and Shimkus. “It is time for the federal government to stop picking winners and losers in the energy sector.”

