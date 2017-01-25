President Donald Trump, accompanied by Vice President Mike Pence and staff, shows his signature on an executive order on the Keystone XL pipeline, Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017, in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)WASHINGTON, DC – Energy and Commerce Committee Chairman Greg Walden (R-OR), Subcommittee on Energy Chairman Fred Upton (R-MI), and Subcommittee on Environment Chairman John Shimkus (R-IL), today issued the following statement after President Trump signed executive actions regarding the Keystone and Dakota Access pipelines.

“We welcome today’s news and we’re looking forward to working with a president and an administration that value American energy affordability, jobs, security, and new infrastructure development,” said Walden, Upton, and Shimkus. “It is time for the federal government to stop picking winners and losers in the energy sector.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

More like this:

Doug Scott Confirmed to Five-Year Term as ICC Chairman
Feb 27, 2025
Durbin Joins Bipartisan Senate Leaders To Urge The Trump Administration To Reverse Course On Liheap Staffing Cuts
2 days ago
Duckworth, Durbin Renew Bipartisan Push to Approve Sale of E15 Year-Round
Feb 16, 2025
Durbin, Daines Introduce Bipartisan Legislation To Support The Future Of Quantum Research At Energy Department
Feb 15, 2025
Duckworth, Moran Lead Colleagues in Reintroducing Bipartisan Legislation to Expand Use of Biofuels for Aviation
Jan 22, 2025

 