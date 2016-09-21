For the last few seasons, St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright has let it be known that he would like to in a Silver Slugger Award. Not more than another World Series title, the Cy Young, or the Roberto Clemente Award (#VoteWainwright).

But in terms of adding “another notch to the belt” as he calls it, Wainwright has worked hard at the plate and has been keeping the award as the best hitting pitcher in his sights.

Following his 4 RBI performance on Tuesday against Colorado, Wainwright has driven in 18 runs this season–tops amongst pitchers in both leagues. In fact, he had doubled up his next closest competitor as Jeff Samardzija has 9 RBIs.

The 18 RBIs by Wainwright are also the most by any pitcher since Ferguson Jenkins drove in 20 back in 1971.

But being selected as the Silver Slugger isn’t quite a lock yet for Wainwright.

Chicago’s Jake Arrieta leads pitchers with 16 hits (Wainwright 13) and Madison Bumgarner and Noah Syndergaard each have 3 home runs (Wainwright 2).

So the decision could come down to the final six to ten at-bats of the season.

As it stands, Wainwright will have two more turns in the rotation–Monday, September 26th, when the Cardinals host Cincinnati to open their final homestand, and the second to last game of the year on Saturday, October 1st.

Managers and coaches vote on the Silver Slugger, with the exception of not being allowed to select a player on their own roster.

photo credit: Bill Greenblatt/UPI