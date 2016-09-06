Officially, Roberto Clemente Day will be recognized tomorrow but Major League Baseball got a jump on the celebration by announcing the 2016 nominees for the award this morning. Pitcher Adam Wainwright is the nominee for the St. Louis Cardinals and will now be up against representatives from the other 29 teams for the honor, which annually goes to the player who “best represents the game through extraordinary character, community involvement, philanthropy and positive contributions, both on and off the field.”

Wainwright was also nominated for the award last season.

New to the voting this year is fan participation as each player has been given a hashtag (#VoteWainwright). Beginning tomorrow, Wednesday September 7th, fans can post the hashtag to Twitter and MLB and club Facebook pages.

The concept of honoring Major League players for their philanthropic work was created in 1971 as the “Commissioner’s Award,” but was renamed to the “Roberto Clemente Award” in 1973 in honor of the Hall of Famer and 15-time All-Star who died in a plane crash on New Year’s Eve 1972 while attempting to deliver supplies to earthquake victims in Nicaragua. Each September since 2002, Major League Baseball has commemorated Roberto Clemente Day.

Since its introduction, four different St. Louis Cardinals players have won the Roberto Clemente Award: Lou Brock (’75), Ozzie Smith (’95), Albert Pujols (’08), and Carlos Beltran (’13).