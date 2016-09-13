(Busch Stadium) Prior to tonight’s game, the St. Louis Cardinals will honor Adam Wainwright as their nominee for the 2016 Roberto Clemente Award.

“The work we do off the field is more important than the work we do on the field for me,” said Wainwright over the weekend. “I appreciate that honor. I don’t play the game to win awards, but that would be certainly the award I would covet the most.”

Besides the recent fantasy football league draft his Big League Impact charity hosts, Adam sponsors the “Wainwright’s Winners” program, which hosts local groups of children at Busch Stadium throughout the season. Wainwright also assists Operation Food Search, a St. Louis nonprofit organization that provides meals to the hungry.

Article continues after sponsor message

Furthermore, Adam has made it his mission to make trips outside the United State to offer in-person help as well; visiting East Africa, Mexico, Haiti and Honduras in recent off-seasons.

Each team selects a representative to be nominated for the award who “best represents the game of Baseball through extraordinary character, community involvement, philanthropy and positive contributions, both on and off the field.”

As noted previously, this is the second consecutive season Wainwright has been a nominee for the Roberto Clemente Award.

Fans have been invited to participate in the selection this year and can vote for Wainwright by posting #VoteWainwright to Twitter and on MLB and club Facebook pages through October 2nd.

photo credit: Bill Greenblatt/UPI