 

Name:   Wailyen Ryan Koribyn Goheen

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Parents:  Stephanie and Bradley Goheen

Birth weight:  8 lbs 1 oz

Birth Length:  21 inches

Article continues after sponsor message

Time :  8:46 AM

Date:  October 11, 2016

Hospital:  OSF St. Anthony’s

Siblings:  Liam (3). Haidyn (2)

Grandparents:  William & Joanna Klamert, Godfrey; Rudy Goheen (Pam), Cottage Hills; Delores Mellenthin (Darryl), South Roxana

Great Grandparents:  Kathleen & William Klamert, Herrmann, MO; Patricia & Donald Goheen, Wood River

 