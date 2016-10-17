Wailyen Ryan Koribyn Goheen
Name: Wailyen Ryan Koribyn Goheen
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Parents: Stephanie and Bradley Goheen
Birth weight: 8 lbs 1 oz
Birth Length: 21 inches
Time : 8:46 AM
Date: October 11, 2016
Hospital: OSF St. Anthony’s
Siblings: Liam (3). Haidyn (2)
Grandparents: William & Joanna Klamert, Godfrey; Rudy Goheen (Pam), Cottage Hills; Delores Mellenthin (Darryl), South Roxana
Great Grandparents: Kathleen & William Klamert, Herrmann, MO; Patricia & Donald Goheen, Wood River