The answer has become more and more clear each time Michael Wacha has taken the ball this spring, so it was of little surprise when the reports came before today’s game that Mike Matheny announced the right-hander would open the season in the St. Louis Cardinals starting rotation.

“Yeah, just looks like the healthy Michael Wacha,” assessed Matheny recently. “The other guy was just the guy trying to fight through. He’s tough. He really is, but love to see him try and get out there and compete with his best stuff. That’s what we always hoped for him.”

The fastball, cutter, and changeup have all been swing and miss stuff from Wacha this spring. So too has been the curveball.

Mar 8, 2017; Jupiter, FL, USA; St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Michael Wacha (52) delivers a pitch during a spring training game against the Washington Nationals at Roger Dean Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports

