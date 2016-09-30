(Busch Stadium) Barring any unforeseen circumstances tonight, the St. Louis Cardinals will send Michael Wacha to the mound tomorrow to start their second to last game of the season and keep their NL Wild Card hopes alive.

“All things go as planned Michael Wacha will start it and have him ready to go at the beginning,” shared Mike Matheny. “We’re gonna have not all hands on deck, but most.”

Activated from the disabled list on September 14th, made 23 starts and went 7-7 before shoulder-scapula issues forced him out of action. He’s been in the bullpen since his return.

“Kind of going through where we are, how guys have been throwing, rest, and the idea that this is a guy that’s been in these kinds of situations before–we don’t take that lightly,” furthered Matheny.

“And realize too, that anybody else that you might think would be a good option has a good chance of pitching tomorrow. Just depends on how we use him and just tell him we’re going one at a time. Let’s get out there and give it what you got this inning and we’ll adjust from there.”

Wacha last appeared on September 26th, taking over for Jaime Garcia to start the 2nd inning. He allowed a solo home run in his first two innings of work before Cincinnati added six more runs in his last frame.

