(Busch Stadium) It appears the final hurdle has been cleared for Michael Wacha to return to the mound for the St. Louis Cardinals. Earlier this afternoon, the right-hander threw about 25 pitches against hitters in pitching session.

“It felt really good out there on the mound and throwing to where I want it to be and all the stuff’s coming out nice–I was pretty happy with it,” summarized Wacha afterwards.

Jose Martinez, Brayan Pena, Tommy Pham, and Alberto Rosario all stepped in against Wacha, which consisted of a couple of strikeouts and no hard hit balls.

“He looked great,” agreed Mike Matheny. “Everything looked very good.”

While the manager didn’t want to put a timetable forward to Wacha’s return, the right-hander was optimistic about being back on the mound sooner than later.

“I think the plan going forward, depending on soreness and stuff going forward, getting back out there Wednesday–that’s the plan right now,” shared Wacha. “Activated, hopefully.”

On the disabled since August 9th, Wacha could provide valuable experience to the Cardinals bullpen, though Trevor Rosenthal could be returning in the next day or two as well. Though not on the disabled list, Seung Hwan Oh has been unavailable the last couple of days due to groin issues.

photo credit: STLBaseballWeekly.com