

While the full injury report won’t be known until tomorrow, the St. Louis Cardinals appear to have at least dodged the bullet on losing a member of their rotation.

“The heel is good,” shared Michael Wacha, who was struck by a ground ball back up the middle in the 7th inning of Friday’s 4-3 loss in Milwaukee.

“It got me in a good spot, there’s no swelling or anything like that. I put a lot of pressure on it and nothing’s hurting or anything. I was pretty happy with where it hit me, I guess.”

Wacha immediately dropped to the ground and shared his foot initially went numb when it was hit.

“The more I moved it around and the more just kind of flexed it around, the feeling came back,” he said. “I wanted to stay in there and keep pitching, my foot felt good enough to do it. I guess it was time to come out.”

“Hit hard and he was about at the end anyhow, no sense in risking anything at that point,” said Mike Matheny.

Wacha was at 97 pitches with 2 outs in the 7th inning. He finished with 8 strikeouts and allowed 3 runs–all by solo home runs.

“I made a few mistakes there and they didn’t miss them,” said Wacha. “I felt good out there on the mound. Obviously, I would’ve not liked to have given up those homers and give my team a little bit better chance to win the ballgame. But overall, my stuff felt right. Felt good coming out of the hand but just made a little too many mistakes.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Trevor Rosenthal made an early exit the next inning as he showed some discomfort in his left leg after finishing a pitch.

“Had a spasm in his hamstring, so he’ll be day-to-day,” shared Matheny.

But those weren’t the only two injury notes–Matt Holliday being replaced by Tommy Pham after he struck out in the 7th inning was more than a defensive substitution.

“He twisted his ankle rounding first base and it tightened up as the game went on,” said Matheny.

Like Rosenthal, Holliday is also expected to be day-to-day.

“We’ll see tomorrow how they feel,” said Matheny.

In the last week, the team has seen Kevin Siegrist (mono), Brandon Moss (sprained ankle), Brayan Pena (knee inflammation), and Matt Carpenter (oblique) all be placed on the disabled list.

photo credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports