http://www.stlbaseballweekly.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/05/16-5-3-Wacha.mp3

(Busch Stadium) Entering the game, the St. Louis Cardinals offense had put up 30 combined runs in Michael Wacha’s previous five starts. So it may have been unexpected that a solo home run, off the bat of Ryan Howard, proved to be the difference in a 1-0 loss to Philadelphia on Tuesday night.

“Backed-up cutter, left it middle–just put a good swing on it,” said Michael Wacha. “He doesn’t miss those. Gotta locate that one better.”

In 241 career at-bats, Howard has now hit 22 home runs against the Cardinals, which is the highest home run rate for any player in Major League history against St. Louis (min. 150 ABs).

Overall, Wacha went eight innings and struck out nine batters, but Philadelphia starter Aaron Nola was equally impressive as he extended his scoreless streak to 20.0 innings and struck out seven.

Article continues after sponsor message

“Some days you have to go out there and match zeroes,” said Wacha. “Nola, he was dotting. He looked really good. We just couldn’t get anything going on the offensive side. Credit to him, he was really good.”

Prior to the contest, opposing hitters were batting just .059 against Nola’s curveball, managing just three hits in 51 at-bats.

“From the swings, you could tell it was good,” observed Mike Matheny. “Just a different arm angle which is going to produce a different break. You could tell, it just looked odd. It looked like something that was a little different than they were accustomed to. You hope the more looks you get, the better you can make the adjustment but he did a nice job.”

The Cardinals were shutout for the third time this season and second consecutive Michael Wacha start, who has now struck out 17 batters in his last 15 innings of work.

photo credit: Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI