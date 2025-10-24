ALTON — Rock Spring Golf Course in Alton will close permanently on Oct. 31, 2025, after more than a decade under the management of VVH Golf Management, led by Vern Van Hoy.

The decision for VVH Golf Management to remove itself from the course follows ongoing maintenance challenges and financial losses for this particular course, Van Hoy said.

Van Hoy, who took over operations in 2012, informed city officials on Oct. 1, 2025, that his company will not renew its contract beyond next year. He cited costly repairs and persistent issues that have made continued operation unsustainable.

“When we took it over, we had to bring in heavy equipment and spent over $100,000 fixing the course up because previous people let weeds grow 20 feet tall,” Van Hoy said. He added that the company lost more than $500,000 following problems caused by a sinkhole at Spencer T. Olin Golf Course, another facility he manages.

While the course’s condition has improved drastically under VVH Golf Management with upgraded sprinkler systems and grounds described as being in “immaculate condition,” The Rock Spring Golf Course management noted that problems with cart paths, building upkeep, and restroom facilities remain significant obstacles.

Van Hoy also owns the buildings on site and indicated that no decision has been made regarding their future. He expressed openness to selling the buildings to a new operator at a low cost. “Legally, I could take the big buildings with me. As of right now, just keep the buildings there,” he said.

The City of Alton will likely solicit bids to find a new operator for the golf course. Van Hoy mentioned interest from a local group, describing them as “a good local group” who could be “good for Alton.”

“The goal is for another operator to come in,” Van Hoy said.

He emphasized that the future of Rock Spring Golf Course now rests with the city.

“It is solely in the city’s hands right now,” Van Hoy said. He described running the course as a financial loss each year, calling it “the oldest municipal golf course in St. Louis area” and noting that he had treated the operation “as a charity" and this as strictly a business decision. He also added that he is proud to leave the golf course in such pristine condition if there is a next operator.

Van Hoy expressed gratitude to his staff and customers. “I appreciate my staff and customers for all your support over these years. Thanks again,” he said.

