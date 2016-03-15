Voters head out to local precincts to cast votes in Illinois Primary Election
ALTON - Voters have been heading to their area precincts all day long to do their civic duty and vote for the Illinois Primary Election.
Although polling places close at 7 tonight, some voters are still a bit confused or are completely unaware who are running for other offices in the Madison, Jersey, Macoupin and Greene Counties.
Fortunately, RiverBender.com is your #1 place for everything local, including our Primary Elections. Throughout the night, the site will keep our readers updated with the latest results in our local elections and the larger Illinois Primary Election.
Below, we have collected voter information and sample ballots from some of the counties in our area that can allow voters to make informed decisions at the polls before precincts close this evening.
Happy Election Day!
MADISON COUNTY
JERSEY COUNTY
GREENE COUNTY
MACOUPIN COUNTY
