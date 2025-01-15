ALTON/GODFREY - Residents of Alton and Godfrey are encouraged to take advantage of a community service program aimed at enhancing home safety through the installation of carbon monoxide detectors. On January 26, 2025, volunteers from Resurrection Lutheran Church, in collaboration with the Godfrey Fire Protection District, the Alton Fire Department, and Boy Scout Troop 7, will install free, brand-new 10-year UL-listed carbon monoxide detectors in homes throughout the area.

Carbon monoxide, a colorless, odorless, and tasteless gas, can accumulate in homes without occupants realizing it, particularly when appliances such as stoves, heaters, and fireplaces malfunction or lack proper ventilation. The gas poses serious health risks, including illness, injury, and potentially fatal poisoning, which is why having a carbon monoxide detector is crucial.

Sharon Groh, a volunteer with Resurrection Lutheran Church, emphasized the importance of this initiative, stating, “Our primary goal is to support our local fire departments in their commitment to public safety.”

Groh noted that the program follows a successful trial event in September 2024, which prompted the decision to repeat the effort.

Homeowners with limited income or physical or medical limitations are particularly encouraged to refer themselves or others to the program. Interested residents can do so by sending their name and address to nofire4us@gmail.com. Additionally, homeowners may provide batteries for volunteers to replace in existing smoke alarms if time permits during the installation visit.

Qualified applicants will be contacted by email or telephone to schedule an installation appointment on January 26, 2025, between 11:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. All applicants will receive a response regarding their eligibility. The program also aims to raise awareness about fire prevention and home safety, with referrals to the local fire department for those in need of assistance with smoke alarms.

Groh expressed hope for increased participation from Boy Scouts during the installation, highlighting the educational aspect of the program. “We also hope to have more Scouts involved during this installation to help them understand the importance of access to life-saving home safety devices,” she said.

Residents interested in the program are encouraged to reach out via email, and monetary donations are welcomed to support the purchase of additional detectors to meet community needs.

