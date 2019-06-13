ALTON - VFW Post 1308 is looking for volunteers to help erect the traveling Vietnam Wall to be displayed during Brighton's Sesquicentennial Celebration. Volunteers are needed at 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday, July 2, and will meet at Alton VFW Post 1308 located at 4445 Alby Street in Alton.

Group will then convoy to the wall site at Schneider/Betsey Ann Parks in Brighton to begin work around 8:30 a.m.

Work will consist of carrying panels and working with the veterans to secure them into the ground.

Volunteers are asked to please bring their own personal protective equipment/supplies (i.e. work gloves, hats, sunscreen) as well as water or something to drink.

