EDWARDSVILLE – The proverb "When the going gets tough, the tough gets going," was never more prevalent than Friday and Saturday at the St. Mary's Fall Fest.

St. Mary’s Fall Festival in Edwardsville turned out to be a significant success, despite some difficult obstacles both on Friday night and early Saturday. The St. Mary's congregation, friends and volunteers rallied around organizers to keep the festival on track.

An accident on Governor's Parkway in Edwardsville knocked out power around 8:30 on Friday night. Also by Saturday morning tents were blown down during a bad storm with heavy rain and strong winds.

Despite the obstacles, St. Mary’s Fall Festival organizers rallied together and the event turned out “fantastic,” chair Scott Bayles said.

“We were worried about the weather, but the skies cleared and we had a great crowd Friday night,” Bayles said. “Then there was an accident on Governor’s Parkway and we lost power at about 8:30. The car rolled into a transformer.”

Paintball continued with a generator that organizers had on hand. The band eventually went back on stage when someone brought in another generator. The other generator allowed the band to take the stage again and preserved the food in the food truck.

“The band took 45 minutes off and then stayed until 10:15,” Bayles said. “That was very nice.”

Heavy rains hit overnight Friday to Saturday morning and when Bayles arrived at St. Mary’s early on Saturday, three tents had been blown to the ground. Looking around stunned, he knew somehow the tents had to go back up. The tent company was occupied on Saturday morning, so after a call went out, several came to help him. The group found a way with tools and creating some braces for the tents to get it where it was supposed to be by noon.

“We cobbled things together with 12 to 15 guys,” Bayles said. “We had a couple engineers, one was a civil engineer. Some of the men brought power tools and started cutting up wood and propped the tents up to make them safe again. It was unbelievable, the ingenuity of the men. We had an absolutely stunning crowd on Saturday and the weather was great.”

Grogan’s Academy of Martial Arts put on quite a display to begin Saturday and stayed to enjoy the festivities. Bayles said their performance meant a lot to the event and inspired those present.

SIUE Women's Basketball team came out in force to help volunteer at the Fall Fest, especially with the many kids’ games.

“Through it all, Father Dan of St. Mary’s was supportive, Bayles said. “The festival carried out his vision of something fun for youth and adults alike not only for the church congregation, but entire community.”

There were an array of kids games, helped considerably by the SIUE Women’s basketball volunteers and volunteers within the church congregation. There were inflatable obstacles for older kids and a rock slide wall for teenagers. Children, parents and grandparents all enjoyed the festival, Bayles said.

“I did my best to thank everybody,” he said. “The camaraderie that was shown on Saturday couldn’t have been better. My heart sank when I came out and the tents were down, but the volunteers did a great job coming out and helping get them up again.”

