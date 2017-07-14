JERSEYVILLE - The kid’s triathlon is coming back to town on Saturday, August 12 at 9:00am at Donor Pool within Dolan City Park, located at 300 June Street, Jerseyville, Illinois 62052.

Jerseyville Parks & Recreation Department (JPRD) and JCH Wellness Center are very proud to offer the Jersey Junior Tri event again in 2017. Events, such as this, need a lot of community support to make it a safe and successful event. Volunteers are greatly needed and appreciated.

Course marshals, timers, refreshment servers as well as set-up/clean-up helpers are needed. If interested, please contact Kellee Eilerman with JCH Wellness Center at 618.498.3500 or keilerman@jch.org. Volunteers will receive two day passes to JCH Wellness Center for volunteering their time.

