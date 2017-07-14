Kendal Davis, then 10 years old, crossed the finish-line with a high-five from event volunteer, Caitlyn Dixon.

JERSEYVILLE - The kid’s triathlon is coming back to town on Saturday, August 12 at 9:00am at Donor Pool within Dolan City Park, located at 300 June Street, Jerseyville, Illinois 62052.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

Jerseyville Parks & Recreation Department (JPRD) and JCH Wellness Center are very proud to offer the Jersey Junior Tri event again in 2017. Events, such as this, need a lot of community support to make it a safe and successful event. Volunteers are greatly needed and appreciated.

Course marshals, timers, refreshment servers as well as set-up/clean-up helpers are needed. If interested, please contact Kellee Eilerman with JCH Wellness Center at 618.498.3500 or keilerman@jch.org. Volunteers will receive two day passes to JCH Wellness Center for volunteering their time.

More like this:

JCH Foundation Donates LifeVac Devices To Enhance Safety In Jersey County Restaurants  
Mar 26, 2025
JCH HealthCare Makes Donation to CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocate) of Jersey & Greene Counties
Apr 16, 2025
Jersey Community Hospital Receives $110,000 Donation from JCH Foundation Resale Shop to Fund New Ambulance
Dec 12, 2024
Jersey County Health Department Hosting Child Health and Safety Fair
Mar 18, 2025
Parkinson’s Support Group Described As Educational and Social Outlet
Jun 23, 2025

 