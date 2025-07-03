ALTON - The Alton Midwest Nationals F1 Powerboat Championship is looking for volunteers to join in the fun and make sure the event goes off without a hitch.

Tim Seebold, managing director, explained that they have 70 positions to fill over the course of the weekend on Saturday, July 19, and Sunday, July 20, 2025. From taking tickets to cleaning up to assisting boats on and off the boat ramp, volunteers are an important part of the event.

“If you’ve got a sense of community and want to come out and help, it’s part of a big team,” Seebold said. “This is something that goes a long way for the future of the event.”

Based in Alton, the Alton Midwest Nationals F1 Powerboat Championship aims to boost the city by utilizing local businesses for sponsorships and supplies. Organizers encourage Riverbend residents to come out to enjoy the races, but also to help out and experience the races up close in a unique role.

Seebold noted that there are “a variety of opportunities” for volunteers, including seated positions. Volunteers will be taking tickets, assisting with parking, cleaning up, assisting boaters and more. At the end of the weekend, all volunteers are invited to a party to celebrate a successful event.

As the Alton Midwest Nationals F1 Powerboat Championship comes together, Seebold believes it will be a fun weekend for families from across the region. He said Riverfront Park provides an “unbelievable vantage point” from which to watch the races, and there is plenty of accessible seating and accommodations so that everyone can enjoy the event.

“We want to make sure we take care of everybody and everybody gets the opportunity to enjoy the family-friendly fun,” he explained. “It’s a great atmosphere. It’s all family-oriented. Let’s just hope that we can have a fantastic event.”

Seebold is excited to see the event come together and thankful for the volunteers who will come out to help. He pointed out that events of this scale aren’t possible without volunteers, and they will only be able to continue the Alton Midwest Nationals F1 Powerboat Championship with the help of Riverbend residents.

“It means everything. Without the volunteers, you can’t do an event like this,” he said. “If everybody wants to see this continue, please reach out to us. Get involved. It’s always easy to sit on the sidelines and say, ‘Man, I wish I could have helped.’ This is the opportunity where you really can.”

For more information about volunteering, click here. To learn more about the Alton Midwest Nationals F1 Powerboat Championship and its schedule, read this article on RiverBender.com.

