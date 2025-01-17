EAST ST. LOUIS — On Friday, Jan. 17, 2025, volunteers from the House of Miles engaged students at Dr. Katie Harper Wright School in East St. Louis by sharing stories about the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

The event aimed to inspire students to reflect on the principles of equality, justice, and kindness that Dr. King championed.

The reading session, which took place during school hours, provided an interactive learning experience for the students, allowing them to connect with historical themes in a meaningful way.

"Through their stories, our students were inspired to reflect on the values of equality, justice, and kindness," a representative from the school stated.

The initiative highlights the ongoing efforts within East St. Louis School District 189 to enhance educational experiences and foster a deeper understanding of important historical figures and their contributions to society.

The school expressed gratitude for the volunteers' service, emphasizing the positive impact such programs have on student learning and community engagement.