EDWARDSVILLE - Senior guard-forward Emma Garner is off to an excellent start for the Edwardsville girls basketball team after a strong girls volleyball season.

In Highland in Edwardsville's home girls basketball opener Nov. 30 at Lucco-Jackson Gym, she scored 10 points and provided very good passes as the Tigers won over the Bulldogs 55-19.

In addition, Garner was a key player on the Edwardsville volleyball team that finished four in the state recently in the IHSA Class 4A state finals, helping the Tigers to a 33-9 mark this fall.

For all of her efforts on both courts, Garner has been selected as the school's iCAN Clinic female Athlete of the Month.

Garner, who played volleyball for head coach Heather Ohlau and plays basketball for head coach Caty Happe, was very happy to be back at their home gym, getting the home part of the schedule started in a very successful way.

Garner said during an interview that followed the Highland win: "I am very excited to come out here and play on our home court."

It was a total team effort for the Tigers against the Bulldogs, shooting exceptionally well and controlling the game from the start.

The only Tigers' girls basketball loss came to a very talented Reitz Memorial Catholic team of Evansville, Ind, a very high quality program.

"They came out super unexpectedly for us, and they ran super fast, ran some plays and did their job," she said. "We just did our best, so I don't think we were disappointed in the loss at all, but it feels good to come back out and get another win under our belt."

The Tigers are very much looking forward to a big season once again, and the goals for the team are always simple and straightforward.

"I think our primary goals are to improve over the season," Garner said, "and then see how far we can make it in the postseason and just really do the best that we can, because this is a very talented group. So to put all that, execute that would be amazing. We're excited, definitely, for postseason."

Riverbender.com's Athlete of the Month program is made possible by the generosity of our sponsors and the cooperation of our area high schools.

