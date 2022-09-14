EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER TOURNAMENT

WESCLIN TAKES EAWR TOURNAMENT CROWN OVER NORTHWESTERN, OILERS TAKE FIFTH PLACE: Trenton Wesclin defeated Greenfield Northwestern to win the East Alton-Wood River tournament Saturday at EAWR Memorial Gym, while the host Oilers won the consolation bracket to finish fifth.

In the quarterfinals, the Warriors defeated Cahokia, while Greenville defeated EAWR, Northwestern won over Confluence College Prep, a St. Louis charter school and Jersey won over White Hall North Greene. In the consolation semifinals, it was the Oilers winning over the Comanches and the Spartans won over the Titans, while in the championship semifinals, the Warriors defeated the Comets, while the Tigers won over the Panthers.

In the seventh and eighth place match, Cahokia defeated Confluence, EAWR took the fifth place match with a win over North Greene, Jersey defeated Greenville to take third place and Wesclin won the title with a win over Northwestern in the final.

Elaine Wessell of the Warriors was named the tournament's Most Valuable Player, while Kara Hallock and Naomi Lansaw of the Tigers, Amiya Hardin of the Oilers, Chelsey Costleburg of the Spartans, Sydnee Godier of the Comets, Hannah Bernreuter of the Warriors and Adrian Blasa of the Panthers were all named to the All-Tournament team.

29TH ALTON INVITATIONAL

FLYERS GO UNDEFEATED TO WIN ALTON INVITATIONAL, REDBIRDS FINISH THIRD, WARRIORS SIXTH: East St, Louis went a perfect 5-9 to win the 28th edition of the Alton Invitational tournament Friday and Saturday at the Redbirds Nest.The Flyers won all of their matches in the round-robin tournament to take the win, while St. Louis Notre Dame Catholic came in second at 4-1, the host Redbirds came in third at 3-2, Hazelwood Central was 2-3 to finish fourth, St. Louis Mary Institute-Country Day was fifth at 1-4 and Granite City was sixth, going 0-5.

On the first day of the tournament on Friday, Alton won the opening match with a 25-18, 25-6 win over Hazelwood Central, East Side defeated Notre Dame 25-20, 18-25, 15-13, Central won over Granite 18-25, 35-22, 15-8, Notre Dame swept MICDS 25-19, 25-22, the Redbirds won over the Warriors 25-20, 25-23, 15-11 and the Flyers won over the Rams 25-14, 25-16.

On Saturday, the first match went to the Redbirds over the Rams 25-23, 25-20, the Flyers defeated the Warriors 25-23, 20-25, 15-13, the Rebels took the measure of the Hawks 25-19, 25-18, East Side won over Alton 21-25, 25-12, 17-15, MICDS defeated Granite 27-25, 25-15, 15-12, Notre Dame won over Granite 25-16, 25-19, Central defeated MICDS 25-22, 20-25, 15-8, the Rebels defeated the Redbirds 25-22, 25-11 and in the final match, the Flyers won over the Hawks 25-9, 25-13.

Tamar Randall of East Side was named the tournament's Most Valiable Player, with Hannah Forsberg of MICDS, Kaylyn Wiley of Granite City, Tahjanne Sutton and Alicia Cross, both of the Flyers, Reese Plont and Payton Olney of the Redbirds, Ryan Lance of Central and both Kylie Crowe and Gewn Keeven of Notre Dame were all named to the All-Tournament team.

ALTON 25-25, CAHOKIA 17-19: Alton came off its third-place performance at its Invitational tournament on Saturday with a sweep of Cahokia at the Redbirds Nest.

Grace Carter had 10 points, an ace and a kill for the Redbirds, while Berlynn Clayton had four points, an ace, a kill, a block and 12 assists, Karen Lewis came up with a kill, Payton Olney served up three points, Tayen Orr had a single point, a kill and an assist, Reese Plont had two points, an ace, nine kills and two blocks and Alyssa Wisniewski came up with four points, two aces and a kill.

Alton is now 7-5, while the Comanches go to 0-2.

