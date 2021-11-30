EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville High School girls volleyball senior middle hitter Syd Harris is better known for her play on the basketball court, where she's considered one of the St. Louis area's top players. Recently, she announced her commitment to Central Michigan University in Mt. Pleasant, Mich., for the 2022-23 season.

But she was equally talented as a Tigers' volleyball team. In the IHSA Class 4A Pekin sectional semifinal against O'Fallon at Lucco-Jackson Gym on Nov. 1, Harris had a fantastic match, ending up with six kills, nine service points, and two aces as the Tigers defeated the Panthers 26-24, 25-22 in a thriller of a match to advance to the sectional final against Normal Community Nov. 3. Syd is already off to a strong start with Edwardsville's girls' basketball team.

For her efforts on and off the volleyball court this season, Harris has been named the iCan Clinic Female Athlete of the Month for Edwardsville High School.

Harris said it was great to beat rival O'Fallon and eventually qualify for the IHSA State Volleyball Tournament.

Article continues after sponsor message

"You know, it always feels good to take down our rival in our conference, and we put them down in two, so it's always good to win in two," she said.

Volleyball is anybody's game, so whenever the Tigers executed a good play they kept motivated until it took them to the state tournament, Harris said.

"If you get a good play, when we keep pushing and you couldn't really stop us," she said. "We were just ready this year in the post-season."

Riverbender.com's Athlete of the Month program is made possible by the generosity of our sponsors and the cooperation of our area high schools. This is a great accomplishment and one to be very proud of. Please join us in congratulating this young athlete. We at Riverbender.com wish you continued success in your future!

More like this: