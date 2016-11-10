Complete Match Notes



Friday, Nov. 11

at Austin Peay, 6 p.m.

Live Stats

Live Video



Saturday, Nov. 12

at Murray State, 7 p.m.

Live Stats

OVC TOURNAMENT: Both Friday's and Saturday's match will have OVC Tournament implications as SIUE and Murray State remain in contention to be the No. 1 seed. SIUE is guaranteed at least a No. 3 seed for the OVC Tournament.

EARLY AND OFTEN: SIUE is 17-2 in matches that go three or four sets. The Cougars are 11-0 when sweeping the first two sets.

WINNING STREAK: SIUE is on an eight-match winning streak after defeating Southeast Missouri and UT Martin to close out the home regular season schedule.

SETTING NEW MARKS: SIUE now has 19 wins, which is the most during the OVC era. With 12 conference wins, SIUE also set a program record for wins in the OVC.

NO. 4 DEFENSE: SIUE is ranked No. 4 nationally in opponent hitting percentage at .140.

Article continues after sponsor message

DIG IT: SIUE is ranked No. 15 nationally in digs per set with 17.57 after recording a season-high 95 against SEMO this past Saturday. Katie Shashack is No. 72 nationally with 4.61 per set.

LEADER OF THE PACK: Taylor Joens leads the Cougars and is second in hitting percentage among OVC players at .316.

TOP 100: Carley Ramich is ranked 83rd nationally in blocks per set at 1.16 and total blocks with 106.

ROAD TEST: SIUE is 9-0 this season on opponent's home courts. SIUE has wins at Wright State, Columbia, UIC, UT Martin, Southeast Missouri, Tennessee Tech, Jacksonville State and Eastern Illinois. SIUE is the only OVC school which has not lost a road contest. Austin Peay is next best with three losses.

3,000 ASSISTS: Mallory Mangun is fifth on the all-time assists list at SIUE with 3,668.

SCOUTING AUSTIN PEAY: Austin Peay leads the OVC in hitting percentage as a team at .223. Kristen Stucker leads the OVC in assists per set at 10.34.

SCOUTING MURRAY STATE: Scottie Ingram leads the OVC in kills per set with 4.30. The Racers have the highest hitting percentage in conference-only matches at .227. SIUE is at .203.

HEAD COACH LEAH JOHNSON: Johnson is in her sixth season as the head coach and holds a 76-96 record overall and a 44-53 mark in OVC play.

More like this: