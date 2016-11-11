ALTON – Traditionally, Marquette Catholic High School showcases its spirit with its classic blue and white school colors; but on Thursday night, the color of the evening was pink.

The color, of course, is in support of breast cancer awareness, the theme of the evening’s Volley for the Cure Battle of the Sexes Tournament.

Organized by MCHS’s Breast Cancer Awareness Club, the event not only showcases a student-versus-teacher battle on the court, but brings attention to a cause that has affected nearly every student in some way.

Danielle Folkerts and Emma Taylor, members of the Breast Cancer Awareness Club and organizers of the event, meet every Thursday in the school's common area and discuss ways that they can help bring awareness to not just breast cancer, but every type of cancer and how it affects us.

"Tonight, we're just trying to raise awareness," Folkerts said. "As you can see, breast cancer doesn't only affect women; it affects men as well. We're trying to bring awareness and search for that cure that is really needed.

"Breast cancer affects so many lives in this world and we need to find a cure," Folkerts said.

Taylor explained that in the classic battle of boys-versus-girls, the two genders duked it out in a series of matches organized by grade until the main event: the students took on some of their favorite teachers for bragging rights.

MCHS teachers and staff members Jessie Shade, Jodie Zipprich, Mary Hough, Mike Stratton, Molly Velikis, Morgan Schram, Rachel Kallal and Tim Harmon, traded in their red pens for knee pads during the scrimmages.

