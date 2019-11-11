COLLINSVILLE – The Collinsville-based HVAC company, Viviano Heating & Air Conditioning, Inc., helped to sponsor part of the Hometown Heroes Celebration that took place on Sunday, Nov. 10. The Collinsville Gateway Convention Center hosted the event which celebrates and honors local veterans. Viviano Heating & Air Conditioning helped to sponsor the dessert table at the event, including a custom-made cake decorated with the Marine Corps emblem. The Marine Corps’ 244th birthday was also on Sunday.

Viviano is a family-owned and operated HVAC company that has been serving the Collinsville, Ill., area and many other Metro-East communities for 30 years. Throughout 2019, the organization has been giving back to the community that has supported them over three decades with a “30 Acts of Kindness” campaign. When they learned about the Hometown Heroes Celebration, they immediately wanted to contribute. This free event was open to the public for veterans and their families. Live music from Scott Air Force Base "Airlifter Brass Quintet" and a recognition program, including display tables and veteran resources, were some of the event highlights.

Don Viviano, owner of Viviano Heating & Air Conditioning, feels it is extremely important to support veterans and celebrate their service commitment. Viviano also offers discounts to customers that have served. “The Hometown Heroes Celebration is tied into the banner program in Collinsville. Banners are hung in the downtown area with the names and photos of those who have served. It’s a wonderful program that has been around for years, and I was happy to support an inaugural event that recognizes our veterans and educates our youth,” said Viviano.

