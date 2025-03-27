EDWARDSVILLE — Southwestern’s Vivian Zurheide showcased her hitting prowess on Wednesday, March 26, 2025, as she recorded three hits in a closely contested game against Edwardsville. Southwestern fell short, losing 4-3 after a late rally.

Edwardsville managed to maintain its lead, with key contributions from its players. Josie Hagen added two hits and an RBI for Southwestern, while Ella Kadel also contributed two hits. Kailyn Broyles had a hit and an RBI, and Maddie Fenstermaker rounded out the offensive effort with another hit.

In the circle, Grace Strohbeck delivered a strong performance for Edwardsville, pitching the entire game and striking out four batters.

Looking ahead, the Piasa Birds are scheduled to play at 4:30 p.m. at Civic Memorial on Thursday. They will also face a doubleheader at Granite City on Saturday, with the first game set to begin at 11 a.m. Additionally, Southwestern is set to travel to Carrollton next Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.

Southwestern girls' head softball coach Amanda Edwards expressed optimism about the remainder of the season.

"The girls all work incredibly hard day in day out," she said. "They bought into each other and they just have to mesh together. I think we are going to have a great season."

