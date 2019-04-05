Name: Vivian Michelle Rose Morgan

Parents: Chase Morgan and Jayda McArthur

Birth Weight: 5 pounds, 8 ounces

Birth Length: 18 inches

Date: 03-20-2019

Time: 1:50 p.m.

Hospital: Alton Memorial Hospital

Grandparents: Stanley & Jamie Garner, Cottage Hills, Lisa Haney-Morgan, Alton

Great Grandparents: Glenn & Theresa McArthur, Bethalto, IL., Connie 7 Ron Abraham, Alton, IL., Dennis Haney & Becky Nelson, Bethalto

