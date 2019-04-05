Vivian Michelle Rose Morgan
Name: Vivian Michelle Rose Morgan
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Parents: Chase Morgan and Jayda McArthur
Birth Weight: 5 pounds, 8 ounces
Birth Length: 18 inches
Date: 03-20-2019
Time: 1:50 p.m.
Hospital: Alton Memorial Hospital
Grandparents: Stanley & Jamie Garner, Cottage Hills, Lisa Haney-Morgan, Alton
Great Grandparents: Glenn & Theresa McArthur, Bethalto, IL., Connie 7 Ron Abraham, Alton, IL., Dennis Haney & Becky Nelson, Bethalto
Anyone with a birth announcement, click below:
http://contribute.riverbender.com/page/birth-announcements/