ALTON – The final suspect in the February 3, 2024, shooting that resulted in the death of 13-year-old Ra’niya Steward has been apprehended. Vito K. Crowder was taken into custody Thursday morning, Aug. 29, 2024, by Alton Police Detectives, with the assistance of the United States Marshals Service (USMS), Saint Louis Metropolitan Police Department, and the St. Louis County Police Department.

Crowder was charged by the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office on Feb. 14, 2024, with two counts of First Degree Murder and Aggravated Unlawful Use of Weapons. These charges automatically certify him to be tried in adult court.

The Alton Police Department expressed gratitude to the USMS, Saint Louis Metropolitan Police Department, and the St. Louis County Police Department for their cooperation in the arrest.

“The family of Ra’niya are in our continued thoughts and prayers as they await justice from this terrible incident,” the department stated.

