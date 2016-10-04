Article continues after sponsor message

UTICA, IL – The Columbus Day weekend is traditionally the single busiest weekend of the year at Starved Rock State Park, and visitors should expect traffic delays near the park and possible temporary park closures on Saturday, October 8 through Monday, Oct. 10.



Motorists heading to Starved Rock State Park for a Columbus Day weekend visit are encouraged to arrive early, and to follow directions of park officials and law enforcement officers when they arrive.

If the park reaches maximum capacity (meaning no parking spaces remain), the park may be closed for safety reasons until parking becomes available. Motorists are reminded not to park along park roads or public highways. This may prevent emergency vehicles from getting through. Vehicles parked illegally will be towed at the owner’s expense.

Hikers at Starved Rock and nearby Matthiessen State Park should always observe park safety rules and pack out their trash.



Visitors heading to Starved Rock can check for information on park crowds and possible temporary closures as they near the park by tuning to the Starved Rock information radio station on 1610 AM. Visitors can also check for updates on the Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) Facebook page and the IDNR Twitter feed @IllinoisDNR.



Starved Rock Lodge guests, as well as people with lodge brunch reservations, will be allowed to enter the park. Lodge parking will be restricted to lodge patrons with reservations.



For more information about Illinois State Parks, visit the IDNR website: http://www.dnr.illinois.gov/parks/Pages/default.aspx.

More like this: