EDWARDSVILLE – Just one shot.

That's all it took for Visitation's field hockey team to defeat Edwardsville 1-0 at Tiger Stadium Wednesday afternoon.

The Vivettes' goal came midway through the second half from Natalie Mackin, who fired a shot that found its way past Tiger goaltender Sarah Blume to send the Tigers to a 2-1 mark on the season.

“It was a very tough loss today,” said Tiger coach Julia Tyler. “Overall, we played very well; we did have our low points; I think the girls saw that. We have to make sure our play's consistent and strong in all points of the game. We controlled a majority of the game, and when we weren't beating them to the ball and playing us strong, that's when they did convert and scored on us.

“We play Whitfield on Friday (at 4 p.m. in the Gateway Classic Tournament at SportPort sports complex in Maryland Heights, Mo.) and they're another good team like Visitation and we'll have to come out and be strong and work out a few things that we were a little weaker on.”

“We definitely had to earn that one,” said Vivette coach Faith Mackin. “It was not given to us by any means; I was very impressed with Edwardsville; they have a lot of talent and we really had to earn that one. It was a great game all the way around.”

The Mackin goal came off a short-corner restart (similar to a corner kick in soccer). Lily Baylis sent the ball into the goal area, where Mackin managed to one-time it past Blume to give Viz the lead with 15:20 left in the second half.

The Tigers put pressure on the Vivette goal in an effort to come up with the equalizer, but the Vivette defenders were up to the task and managed to hold off the Tigers.

Both teams went to 2-1 on the season with the result. Following Friday's clash with Whitfield in the Gateway Classic, the Tigers will take on Pembroke Hill of Kansas City, Mo., at 2:45 p.m. Saturday and Lake Forest Academy of suburban Chicago at 5 p.m. Saturday, then meet up with Rosati-Kain of St. Louis at Midwest Soccer Academy at 4 p.m. Tuesday before hosting Rockwood Marquette of St. Louis County at 4:15 p.m. Sept. 9.

