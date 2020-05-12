EDWARDSVILLE - Madison County Health Board members will likely vote Tuesday night on the proposed plan to open Madison County.

The Madison County Board is also the board governing the Madison County Health Board, which is not common throughout the state.

A special meeting occurred on Friday of the Madison County Health Board and members voted to table the county opening plan that defies Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s plan to open the state on a gradual and regional level.

Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Gibbons sought more time before the vote to check the legality of the matter.

If the proposal is approve it would lift the “stay-at-home order” in Madison County and businesses, churches or others that want to reopen would have to send a detailed plan to the Madison County Health Board on how to reopen in safe fashion.

This is the agenda for the special meeting:

MAY 12, 2020 5:00 P.M.

The County Board of Health Meeting will be conducted via teleconference due to COVID-19 restrictions.

For public access to this meeting, go to

https://www.twitch.tv/madisoncountyil

To address the Board, visit www.co.madison.il.us/public.

The following is the Agenda for the Special County Board of Health meeting on Tuesday,

May 12, 2020, at 5:00 P.M.

1.Roll Call

2.Public Comment

3.Resolution to Establish Rules and Guidelines for the Responsible Reopening of Madison County

4.Adjourn

