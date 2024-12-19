EAST ST. LOUIS — Sister Thea Bowman Catholic School (STBCS), the last remaining Catholic School in East. St. Louis is excited to share their vision to help our region build graduates who are ethical, responsible, and dedicated leaders inspiring good in their community and the world. And they are ready to welcome your students now and for the 2025-2026 school year.

STBCS will be hosting an Open House for all prospective and returning families on January 30, 2025, from 1:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. at 8213 Church Lane, East Saint Louis, IL., 62203.

Principal Michelle Ruppel shares, “Families will enjoy a tour of our updated facilities, as well as the chance to meet with faculty and staff to see first-hand what this unique school is all about. Our school also has a recruitment mindset, so future educators are always welcome to tour as well.”

Event hosts plan to share the many benefits the school has to offer including all-day kindergarten, small class sizes, STEM robotics, computer technology, religion, free early breakfast program, extended school days and more. The are also fully accredited by the State of Illinois and Diocese of Belleville. Want to know something special? They focus on education through music and the arts.

Another fantastic asset: the school collaborates closely with the award–winning Access Academy for their grades 6 – 8 students. Access walks with students from the first day of sixth grade through their college graduation and beyond offering many subsidized private high school scholarships and more including an Academics Lab and life skill development.

Sister Thea Bowman Catholic School also collaborates with the “Believe Literacy” program through the St. Louis Black Authors of Children’s Literature where reading comes to life in their Believe Room. The school also boasts a brand-new library and new vertically aligned curriculum.

To find out more about Sister Thea Bowman Catholic School and their enrollment process, you can visit their website www.stbcs.com or reach out to Kelly Donze today at info@srthea.org or call (618) 397-0316 . The process starts with an email and don’t forget the chance to visit the school on January 30th to learn more and see what being a Peacemaker is all about!

Mission: Sister Thea Bowman Catholic School prepares grades K-8 students through holistic learning, academic excellence, personal empowerment, and a deepening faith in Jesus Christ within the Catholic tradition. Open House Sign Up: https://stbcs.com/open-house/

