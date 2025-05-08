GRAFTON – Pere Marquette State Park will host the Two Rivers Family Fishing Fair, featuring fun and educational activities for the entire family, on Saturday, June 7, 2025.

Event hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the park, which is near Grafton on Illinois 100. There are no admission or parking fees, and no fishing license or gear is needed to participate.

The fishing fair will feature a variety of outdoor activities. Participating children will find a catch-and-release bluegill pond, where young anglers can have their photograph taken with their catch. The popular One-Cast station ensures everyone wins a prize. And bow-fishing stations offer youth an opportunity to shoot at moving targets in a pool or at a three-dimensional target. Every child who completes at least seven stations will receive a prize and have a chance to catch trout from the pond.

New to the fair this year will be Hall of Fame fisherman Jimmy Houston, who will entertain the crowd with his fishing wit and wisdom. Tim “Mountain Man” Guraedy from the hit TV show “Duck Dynasty” will also be in attendance.

“We want to get kids hooked on fishing, and the Family Fishing Fair helps connect kids and families to fun outdoor activities,” said Scott Isringhausen, urban fishing coordinator for the Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR). “Thanks to our generous sponsors, we're able to continue to offer this free event. We are very fortunate to have the support of the Phillips 66 Wood River Refinery as a Premier Sponsor, along with Farm and Home Supply, the Jersey County Board, Walmart, State Farm Insurance of Jerseyville, Carrollton, and Godfrey and many others.”

Returning and new entertainment this year includes a 4,000-gallon mobile aquarium stocked with fish species found in the Illinois River, “Camo the Clown,” the Lodge Brothers Band, Alex Nagy from Twisted Cat Outdoors, and food and beverages.

The Two Rivers Family Fishing Fair is hosted by IDNR, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, and the Two Rivers National Wildlife Refuge, which is administered by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. For more information, contact Pere Marquette State Park at 618-786-3323, ext. 1, or Two Rivers National Wildlife Refuge at 618-883-2524.

About IDNR

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources is celebrating 100 years of conservation and service to the people of Illinois throughout 2025. The department was established July 1, 1925, as the Illinois Department of Conservation, bringing under one umbrella oversight of fish and game, forestry, public works, and lakes.

Today, IDNR’s work encompasses management of about 400 sites across Illinois, including state parks and historic sites; wildlife, fisheries, forestry, and natural heritage; Lake Michigan water allocation and coastal management; conservation police; mines and minerals; oil and gas; issuance of licenses, permits, and numerous grants; the World Shooting and Recreational Complex in Sparta; and the Illinois State Museum. Visit https://dnr.illinois.gov for more information.

