SPRINGFIELD –The Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) invites the public to eagle-watching events across the state in January and February.

The best time to see the majestic bald eagle in Illinois is during the winter when the raptors seek open water areas for fishing. Illinois has more than 3,000 bald eagles during winter – more than any other state outside of Alaska.

Certain Illinois state parks and locations, including Starved Rock State Park and Illinois State Museum’s Dickson Mounds, host eagle-watching programs during this period.

“Illinois residents have a unique advantage when it comes to opportunities to catch a glimpse of eagles soaring over our scenic waterways and river bluffs,” said IDNR Director Natalie Phelps Finnie. “I invite everyone to bundle up, grab their binoculars, and head outdoors to one of the many eagle-watching events happening throughout the state this winter.”

Visitors can participate in eagle-watches at the following locations:

Adams County

Jan. 25: Carlyle Lake Eagle Watch, Case-Halstead Library, Quincy

Jan. 25-26: Great River Eagles Days, Oakley Lindsay Center and Lock and Dam 21, Quincy

Jersey County

LaSalle County

Jan. 25-26: Starved Rock Eagle Watch Weekend, Utica

Madison County

Feb. 1: Eagle Saturdays, the Old Chain of Rocks Bridge, Madison

Marion County

Feb. 1-2: Crab Orchard National Wildlife Refuge Eagle Watch, Marion

Mason County

Feb. 1: Fulton-Mason Eagle Day, Illinois State Museum Dickson Mounds, Havana and Lewistown

Randolph County

March 1: Kaskaskia Eagle Fest, Jerry F. Costello Lock and Dam, Modoc

Rock Island County

Jan. 25 and Feb. 1: Mississippi River Eagle Watch, Mississippi River Visitors Center, Rock Island Arsenal, Rock Island

For more information about Illinois eagle-watching events, visit the Illinois Save Our Eagles website.

