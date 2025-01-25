SPRINGFIELD –The Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) invites the public to eagle-watching events across the state in January and February.

The best time to see the majestic bald eagle in Illinois is during the winter when the raptors seek open water areas for fishing. Illinois has more than 3,000 bald eagles during winter – more than any other state outside of Alaska.

Certain Illinois state parks and locations, including Starved Rock State Park and Illinois State Museum’s Dickson Mounds, host eagle-watching programs during this period.

“Illinois residents have a unique advantage when it comes to opportunities to catch a glimpse of eagles soaring over our scenic waterways and river bluffs,” said IDNR Director Natalie Phelps Finnie. “I invite everyone to bundle up, grab their binoculars, and head outdoors to one of the many eagle-watching events happening throughout the state this winter.”

Visitors can participate in eagle-watches at the following locations:

Adams County

Jersey County

LaSalle County

Madison County

Marion County

Mason County

Randolph County

Rock Island County

For more information about Illinois eagle-watching events, visit the Illinois Save Our Eagles website.

