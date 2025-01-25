Visit Illinois State Parks and Other Scenic Areas for Eagle-Watching Events This Winter
SPRINGFIELD –The Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) invites the public to eagle-watching events across the state in January and February.
The best time to see the majestic bald eagle in Illinois is during the winter when the raptors seek open water areas for fishing. Illinois has more than 3,000 bald eagles during winter – more than any other state outside of Alaska.
Certain Illinois state parks and locations, including Starved Rock State Park and Illinois State Museum’s Dickson Mounds, host eagle-watching programs during this period.
“Illinois residents have a unique advantage when it comes to opportunities to catch a glimpse of eagles soaring over our scenic waterways and river bluffs,” said IDNR Director Natalie Phelps Finnie. “I invite everyone to bundle up, grab their binoculars, and head outdoors to one of the many eagle-watching events happening throughout the state this winter.”
Visitors can participate in eagle-watches at the following locations:
Adams County
Jan. 25: Carlyle Lake Eagle Watch, Case-Halstead Library, Quincy
Jan. 25-26: Great River Eagles Days, Oakley Lindsay Center and Lock and Dam 21, Quincy
Jersey County
Jan. 30-31: Pere Marquette State Park Bald Eagle Days, Grafton
Feb. 4, 7, 11, 21, 24, 26, and 28: Pere Marquette State Park Bald Eagle Days, Grafton
March 7: Pere Marquette State Park Bald Eagle Days, Grafton
LaSalle County
Jan. 25-26: Starved Rock Eagle Watch Weekend, Utica
Madison County
Feb. 1: Eagle Saturdays, the Old Chain of Rocks Bridge, Madison
Marion County
Feb. 1-2: Crab Orchard National Wildlife Refuge Eagle Watch, Marion
Mason County
Feb. 1: Fulton-Mason Eagle Day, Illinois State Museum Dickson Mounds, Havana and Lewistown
Randolph County
March 1: Kaskaskia Eagle Fest, Jerry F. Costello Lock and Dam, Modoc
Rock Island County
Jan. 25 and Feb. 1: Mississippi River Eagle Watch, Mississippi River Visitors Center, Rock Island Arsenal, Rock Island
For more information about Illinois eagle-watching events, visit the Illinois Save Our Eagles website.
