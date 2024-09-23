EDWARDSVILLE - Individuals interested in continuing their education at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville are invited to attend one of its virtual Open House events on Thursdays this October.

"Graduate programs at SIUE are designed with the student in mind,” said Jill Smucker, director of graduate education. “Whether a prospective student is considering one of our online or in-person programs, they will discover an exceptional educational experience.”

The SIUE Graduate School offers than 150 master’s programs, post-baccalaureate certificates, doctoral degrees and cooperative doctoral programs in areas ranging from business to pharmacy to health and human behavior.

The graduate programs offered at SIUE allow for personalized attention from engaging faculty and extensive campus resources that support student success.

The one-hour Open House sessions will be hosted via Zoom at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. CST on the following dates:

October 3: School of Business | School of Engineering

October 10: College of Arts and Sciences | School of Pharmacy

October 17: School of Education, Health and Human Behavior | School of Nursing

“The virtual Open House events offer prospective students a great opportunity to learn about what the SIUE Graduate School has to offer,” said Jim Monahan, director of graduate and international admissions. “A faculty member from every academic department will be available at the event, so it is an excellent opportunity for prospective students to get detailed information about the curriculum and career opportunities for each of our graduate programs.

Along with opportunities to directly interact with faculty, information about graduate admissions requirements and financial support, including graduate assistantships and competitive graduate awards, will also be provided.

Those who apply for an eligible program following their Open House event will receive a $40 application fee waiver.

Registration is required. Zoom details will be sent via email after registration is complete. Visit the registration page for more information.

