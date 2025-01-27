EDWARDSVILLE - The Southern Illinois University Edwardsville (SIUE) Office of Undergraduate Admissions will host virtual information sessions highlighting two programs that help incoming first-year students thrive at SIUE.

Newly admitted first-year students and family members are invited to learn more about the Student Success Program and the Community-Oriented Digital Engagement Scholars (CODES) Program at one of two informational webinars on Monday, Feb. 10, 2025, and Thursday, March 6, from 6-8 p.m.

The Summer Success Program—a free, five-week academic, residential program that takes place before the start of the fall semester—helps students transitioning to college life develop the skills they need at SIUE. While on campus, students can potentially complete up to six credit hours of general education courses, connect to SIUE resources like financial aid, counseling, and health services, and establish a community of peers and mentors on campus through social events and workshops.

“The informational sessions will offer valuable insights into program expectations and include testimonials from students who have experienced the Summer Success Program first-hand,” said Kelly Atkins, EdD, assistant director of student success in the Office of First Year and Transitional Advising. “These sessions will create a welcoming atmosphere, helping students feel connected to SIUE and confident in their place at our University.”

Students who identify as a first-generation college student and/or low-income and/or having a disability are eligible to apply for the Summer Success Program.

Community-Oriented Digital Engagement Scholars Program, or CODES, offers students looking to replace general education coursework with hands-on learning experiences for academic credit. Students in CODES practice creative problem-solving and learn new technical skills while sharing collaborative research with real audiences within their community. CODES participants receive a full undergraduate tuition award for up to 18 credit hours per semester for all four years.

CODES is a selective program designed for those who are interested in research and active learning and who show commitment to making change in their communities. The program is designed for students who are among the first generation in their family to attend college, or historically underrepresented in their major, or are determined to be Pell-eligible based on their FASFA or Illinois RISE application.

“From the moment they arrive on campus, CODE scholars learn about and practice skills that employers have identified as essential: effective collaboration, the ability to communicate a clear message, and the ability to solve problems by researching and understanding all of the underlying factors.” said Jessica DeSpain, PhD, professor of English and director of the CODES program. “At our webinar, I hope students and their families learn more about the impressive work our scholars do from the moment they arrive on campus and help them become leaders in their fields while having a direct, positive impact on their communities.”

Register online for the informational webinars scheduled for Monday, Feb. 10, or Thursday, March 6 at siue.edu/visit. For more information about the Summer Success Program, contact siuecoreteam@siue.edu or call 618-650-3723. To learn more about CODES, contact codescholars@siue.edu or call 618-650-2667.

Southern Illinois University Edwardsville provides students with a high-quality education that powerfully transforms the lives of all individuals who seek something greater. A premier metropolitan university, SIUE is creating social and economic mobility for individuals while also powering the workforce of the future. Built on the foundation of a broad-based liberal education, and enhanced by hands-on research and real-world experiences, the academic preparation SIUE students receive equips them to thrive in the global marketplace and make our communities better places to live. Home to a diverse student body, SIUE is situated on 2,660 acres of beautiful woodland atop the bluffs overlooking the natural beauty of the Mississippi River’s rich bottomland and only a short drive from downtown St. Louis.

