VIRDEN — Martin Alvarez, 37, of Virden, was charged with residential burglary after entering a home on the 600 block of Emmerson Street without permission.

Alvarez is accused of knowingly entering the residence with the intent to commit theft. The incident occurred recently in Virden, Illinois.

If convicted, Alvarez faces a prison sentence ranging from four to 15 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.

All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

