The Athletics pitcher had an excellent stance at the mound in their game.

This close play at the plate got both the defensemen and the runner a little dirty.BETHALTO - On this hot and windy Thursday afternoon, recreation league baseball was in full force at the Bethalto Field of Dreams.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

The sports complex was lively with a number of games occurring this afternoon as the Vipers faced the Athletics in a matchup between two Tri-City Majors Baseball teams.

The Athletics are coached by John Cafazza while the Vipers are led by Brandon Johnson.

Article continues after sponsor message

The two teams faced off on field number four while a pitching machine game and two other league matches occurred on the three other fields in the complex.

Players and parents within the Tri-City leagues are to uphold the standard that, in their code of ethics, “that the game is for the children; to encourage good sportsmanship to all players, parents & officials; games are not about winning or losing; and that all players, coaches, fans and officials are to be treated with respect at all times.”

CLICK HERE FOR PHOTO GALLERY

More like this:

Nov 13, 2024 - SIUE Women’s Soccer Inks Eight to 2025 Recruiting Class

2 days ago - Spencer Homes Male Athlete Of Month: Steven Moore Jr. Was Key Player For Edwardsville's Football Squad

4 days ago - Alton Renegades Finish Undefeated 11-0 in Championship Season

Nov 13, 2024 - Bethalto's Bryer Arview and Newcomer Matt Carrano Sign With Dragons For 2025

Sep 30, 2024 - Running Back/Linebacker Andrew Adams Is Key Player For MELHS and Is A BJ's Printables Male Athlete of Month

 