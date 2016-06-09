BETHALTO - On this hot and windy Thursday afternoon, recreation league baseball was in full force at the Bethalto Field of Dreams.

The sports complex was lively with a number of games occurring this afternoon as the Vipers faced the Athletics in a matchup between two Tri-City Majors Baseball teams.

The Athletics are coached by John Cafazza while the Vipers are led by Brandon Johnson.

The two teams faced off on field number four while a pitching machine game and two other league matches occurred on the three other fields in the complex.

Players and parents within the Tri-City leagues are to uphold the standard that, in their code of ethics, “that the game is for the children; to encourage good sportsmanship to all players, parents & officials; games are not about winning or losing; and that all players, coaches, fans and officials are to be treated with respect at all times.”

