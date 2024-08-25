ALTON - Three sex offenders from Alton and one “violent offender against youth” from Collinsville have been charged with failing to register as legally required.

Anthony W. Jones, 61, of Alton, was charged with unlawful failure to register as a sex offender, his second or subsequent offense and a Class 2 felony.

On June 11, 2024, Jones allegedly failed to register within three days after moving to the 1600 block of Langdon Street in Alton, and had previously been charged with failing to register in 2016.

Patrick J. Wooldridge, 45, listed from Alton but who “lacks a fixed residence,” was charged with a Class 3 felony count of failure to report weekly to the Alton Police Chief, as legally required for those without a fixed residence.

Wooldridge was also charged with a Class 4 felony count of theft for allegedly stealing an undisclosed amount of U.S. currency from Bluff City Outdoors, after previously being convicted of theft in Madison County in 2006.

Article continues after sponsor message

Michael S. Cummings, 45, listed as homeless out of Alton, was charged with his third sex offender registration violation, a Class 2 felony. While required to register weekly, he reportedly last registered on Jan. 30, 2024.

Cummings had previously been charged with a sex offender registration violation in 2023 in Madison County, which was listed as his second or subsequent such offense at the time.

The Alton Police Department presented all three cases against Jones, Wooldridge, and Cummings, all of whom were granted pretrial release.

In a separate but similar case, Leonard J. Kane, 47, of the 700 block of Maple Street in Collinsville, was charged with unlawful failure to register as a violent offender against youth, a Class 3 felony.

A description of the charge against Kane states he failed to register annually in accordance with the Murderer and Violent Offender Against Youth registry as legally required. The Collinsville Police Department presented his case, and he has since been released from custody.

The issuance of charges is based solely upon probable cause and is not an indication of guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

More like this: