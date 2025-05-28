ALTON – An Alton man deemed a “violent offender against youth” faces his second domestic battery charge and more after allegedly battering someone in public.

John T. Anthony, 41, of Alton, was charged on May 23, 2025 with aggravated battery, failure to report annually (both Class 3 felonies), and his second offense of domestic battery (a Class 4 felony).

On April 27, 2025, Anthony reportedly struck a family or household member about the face and torso with his fists while in a public place, the parking lot of Quick Stop in Alton.

As a “violent offender against youth,” Anthony was also charged with failing to report and provide his current address to the Alton Chief of Police on an annual basis as legally required.

A petition to deny his pretrial release states Anthony had outstanding warrants from two previous criminal cases. In one case, he had been charged with aggravated domestic battery and unlawful restraint involving the same victim from this latest case.

“He also has an outstanding warrant for two counts of Unlawful Possession of Weapons by a Felon in which he is alleged to have had two handguns in his possession,” the petition adds, noting petitions to deny Anthony’s pretrial release were filed in both prior cases against him.

In addition to a history of failure to appear in court, the petition states Anthony “has a history of committing violent offenses against family members.”

Anthony was arrested by the Alton Police Department and has been ordered remanded to jail for his initial appearance in court.

All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

