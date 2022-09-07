ALTON - The annual Vintage Voices tours, held in the Alton Cemetery, are returning on the following dates: October 1, 2, 8, and 9, 2022. Tours will leave the cemetery gate every 15-20 minutes between noon and 2:30 pm. The non-walking performance will be held on October 9, 2022, at Jacoby Arts Center.

Vintage Voices is produced by a volunteer committee and volunteer actors who bring the history of Alton to life. The tours are an important cultural event in our community. Alton Cemetery is located at 5th and Vine Streets, Alton IL 62002.

This year the tours will have nine stops with actors portraying:

Marcellus H. Filley, a private night watchman who was murdered on Halloween

Lyne Shackelford Metcalfe, an Alton mayor and a founding board member of the Alton Unitarian Church, and his wife Sarah Baker Metcalfe, the daughter of prominent Alton attorney David Jewell Baker

Colonel John Kuhn who joined the Alton Jaeger Guard and served as one of the Company’s lieutenants

Rev. Austin Otey, a preacher at Union Baptist Church which marks its 185th anniversary this year

Sara Jane Woodson Newton Cohron, a very successful teacher in St. Louis and East St. Louis and the founder of the St. Louis Colored Orphans' Home, now the Annie Malone Children's Home

Henry Mayo who accompanied General J.C. Fremont on the historical “Pathfinding” trip to the Pacific coast

Alton Woman’s Home resident Alice Georgia and board member Olga Polster will share the story of its founding 125 years ago

E.P. Wade, the President of the Lovejoy Monument Association, shares the story of the 1897 dedication of the Lovejoy Monument

Dr. William H.C. Smith and his wife Elizabeth Ellen Blake Smith who founded Beverly Farm 125 years ago

Walking tour tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for ages 6-18. Tickets can be purchased online at https://vintagevoices2022.eventbrite.com or with cash at the event. Pre-event tickets (with no service charge) can be purchased at Picture This & More, 17 E. Broadway, Alton IL 62002.

A non-walking performance will be held Sunday, October 9, 2022. The one-hour performance begins at 5:00 pm at Jacoby Arts Center, 627 East Broadway in Alton IL. Seating is limited to 60 people. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased online at https://vintagevoices2022.eventbrite.com or at Picture This & More.

Proceeds from the event support the continuation of the event, the upkeep of the Alton Cemetery, and various community organizations.

(Photos by Pete Basola)

