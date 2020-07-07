ALTON - Over the past 19 years, Vintage Voices has become an important cultural event in our community. The event consists of tours held in the Alton Cemetery with actors in period costumes telling the story of Altonians who have shaped Alton’s history.

The annual Vintage Voices tours will be held in the Alton Cemetery (5th and Vine Streets, Alton IL 62002.) Mark your calendars for the first two weekends in October: 3, 4, 10, 11, 2020. The hour-long walking tours will begin at noon all days and leave from the main gate on Vine Street in Alton every 15-20 minutes. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for students with ID.

The Vintage Voices committee has set an audition date for the 2020 edition of Vintage Voices. Auditions will be held Saturday July 25, 2020 at Spaulding Club, 405 E. 4th Street in Alton Illinois. Actors wanting to audition should arrive anytime between 10:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. and will do a cold reading from a previous script.

We will audition for 12 characters with these requirements.

White Male – 1 (50+) and 2 teens

Black Male – 1 (30s)

Article continues after sponsor message

White Female – 4 (30s-90s) and 1 teen

Black Female – 1 (50+) and 1 (late teens)

Historian – 1 (any age)

"We have some great stories to tell, and invite anyone interested to come to auditions on July 25th," says Kerry Miller, Director.

Tentatively, there will be six rehearsals (1st meet end of July, August for research, 4-5 in September, walk through and five performances in October).

Like the Facebook page, www.facebook.com/vintagevoicestours, for further information including volunteer opportunities and ticket availability.

For more information, send an email to altonvintagevoices@yahoo.com .

More like this: