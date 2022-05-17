Vintage Voices Sets Auditions Date

ALTON - The Vintage Voices committee has set an audition date for the 2022 edition of Vintage Voices. Auditions will be held Saturday, June 25, 2022, at YWCA of Alton, 304 E 3rd St, Alton, Illinois 62002. Actors wanting to audition should arrive anytime between 10:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. and will be asked to do a cold reading. The event consists of tours held in the Alton Cemetery with actors in period costumes telling the story of Altonians who have shaped the area’s history. Auditions will be held to cast the roles of nine characters of a variety of ages, gender, and race. Commitment is five performances and an individualized rehearsal schedule.

“Vintage Voices highlights the stories of so many people who contributed to the Alton area: people who were often well-known during their lifetimes, but whose legacies are now buried in books and newspaper articles. We need you to help bring these stories back to life! Please come out for auditions on June 25, 2022,” says Lacy McDonald, Historian, and Secretary.

The annual Vintage Voices tours are held in the Alton Cemetery (5th and Vine Streets.) Mark your calendars for the first two weekends in October: 1, 2, 8, 9, 2022. The hour-long walking tours begin at noon each day and leave from the main gate on Vine Street in Alton every 15-20 minutes. A non-walking performance will be held Sunday, October 9, 2022, at Jacoby Arts Center, 627 East Broadway, Alton Illinois 62002. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for students with ID and will be available July 1 at https://www.eventbrite.com.

Like the Facebook page, www.facebook.com/vintagevoicestours, for further information including volunteer opportunities and ticket availability.

For more information, send an email to altonvintagevoices@yahoo.com.

