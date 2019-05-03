An expanded community committee has entered into a partnership with East End Improvement Association (Alton IL) to “KEEP HISTORY ALIVE.” The committee members making preparations for 2019 are Jody Basola, Diana Enloe, Debbie Hagen, Claudia Herndon, Mark Hilgert, Barb Hinson, Margaret Hopkins, Don Huber, Lacy McDonald, Sharlene Meyer, Kerry Miller, Linda Nevlin, and Charlotte Stetson.

Over the past 18 years, Vintage Voices has become an important cultural event in our community. The event consists of tours held in the Alton Cemetery with actors, in period costumes, telling the story of Altonians who have shaped Alton’s history.

The annual Vintage Voices tours will be held in 2019 in the Alton Cemetery (5th and Vine Streets, Alton IL 62002.) Mark your calendars for the first two weekends in October: 5, 6, 12, 13, 2019. The hour-long walking tours will begin at noon all days and leave from the main gate on Vine Street in Alton every 20 minutes. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for students with ID.

Article continues after sponsor message

“I’m excited to see this event continue with an energized committee of volunteers,” says Committee Chairman Jody Basola.

“The committee encourages you to save one of the four dates for a unique experience to learn about your area’s history,” says Kerry Miller, Director.

Sponsorship and program book ad opportunities are available. For more information, email altonvintagevoices@yahoo.com.

Like the Facebook page, www.facebook.com/vintagevoicestours, for further information including audition dates, volunteer opportunities and ticket availability.

More like this: