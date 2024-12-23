ALTON - Once again, Vintage Voices has surpassed previous attendance records with 671 guests in 2024, a testament to its ever-increasing community support and growing popularity. “We are very grateful for the community’s support of this October tradition”, said committee chair Jody Basola.

“The unique experience of costumed actors portraying historical characters in the picturesque Alton Cemetery allows guests to connect with and appreciate the rich contributions of these figures to the community's history.” In addition to preserving our history, Vintage Voices is making a positive impact by giving back to the community. This year $4,000 was presented to local organizations. Organizations receiving donations include Alton Cemetery, Boys and Girls Club of Alton, Crisis Food Center, Hayner Genealogy & Local History Library, Oasis Women’s Center, Overnight Warming Locations, Riverbend Head Start & Family Services, The Salvation Army, Wreaths Across America, and YWCA of Southwestern Illinois. New this year is the Founders Fund, a special donation to an agency featured during the annual presentations. For 2024, the donation went to the Greater St. Louis Area Council, Scouting, in honor of Andrew Hawley Jr. who was portrayed by Kevin Botterbush. The Founders Fund gift has been designated to Camp Warren Levis in Godfrey, IL.

In 2025, Vintage Voices will celebrate its 24th season. Performances will occur on October 4, 5, 11, and 12, and include a non-walking performance.

Auditions are scheduled for June 21, 2025, and members of the community are encouraged to participate. Additional information will be available throughout the year on Facebook and Instagram.

Overall, Vintage Voices has struck a harmonious balance between community engagement, historical preservation, and charitable giving. The event's success is measured in numbers and the meaningful impact it has on both participants and the wider community.

Pictured is the 2024 cast:

Front row: Latasha LeFlore Porter, Annalynn Abbott, Gail Drillinger, Talia McDonald, Velva Parker, Jim Lieber

Middle row: Jean Heil, Rhonda Brown, Sean Williams, Jake Tenberge, Debbie Maneke

Back row: Diana Kay, Jeff Pruett, Kevin Botterbush

