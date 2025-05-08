ALTON – The Vintage Voices committee has set an audition date for the upcoming tours in October. Auditions will be held Saturday, June 7, 2025, at YWCA Southwestern Illinois, 304 E. 3rd St., Alton, Ill., 62002. Actors wanting to audition should arrive anytime between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. The cast features nine characters of various ages – three White females, two White males, two Black females, and two Black males. Commitment is five performances and an individualized rehearsal schedule.

"Vintage Voices is all about bringing local history to life through storytelling. Every year, we hold open auditions to find people excited to help write and perform the stories of those we're featuring in this year's event. Auditions are simple – just a cold read from a script we’ll give you. Hope to see you in June!" said Diana Enloe, Co-Director of Vintage Voices.

The annual event consists of walking tours held in the Alton Cemetery (5th and Vine Streets) with actors in period costumes telling the story of Altonians who have shaped the area’s history. The tour dates are Oct. 4, 5, 11, 12, 2025, beginning at noon daily. Tours depart from the main gate on Vine Street every 15-20 minutes.

Article continues after sponsor message

A non-walking performance is planned for Sunday, October 5, 2025 – details to come.

Like the Facebook page, www.facebook.com/vintagevoicestours, for further information, including volunteer opportunities and ticket availability.

For more information, send an email to altonvintagevoices@gmail.com.

More like this: